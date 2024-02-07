Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Schmidt Family Office
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says the mining company will look at acquisitions in Zambia as the copper-rich country moves more quickly than SA in making itself attractive for mining investment.
For more detail, Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Hilary Joffe.
WATCH: Anglo eyes Zambia — lessons for SA
Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
