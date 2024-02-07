Companies / Mining

WATCH: Anglo eyes Zambia — lessons for SA

Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Hilary Joffe

07 February 2024 - 15:14
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says the mining company will look at acquisitions in Zambia as the copper-rich country moves more quickly than SA in making itself attractive for mining investment.

For more detail, Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Hilary Joffe.

