With fibre networks being expensive to set up, Standard Bank has decided to back an area of telecom infrastructure that is attracting much investment. In 2022, it backed MetroFibre Networx’s R5bn fibreoptic expansion.
There is growing interest among funders to capitalise on the growth of fibre in Africa.
Gundani says SA has world class infrastructure that, if used productively, can help the economy grow. He outlines some of the opportunities.
Topics of discussion include: the developmentof telecommunications infrastructure in SA; opportunities for operators and funders; and how technology companies can make the most of local networks and the internet.
This is the first in a two-part discussion with Gundani.
PODCAST | Opportunities in SA telecom networks abound
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kumbirai Gundani, head of technology, media and telecommunications at Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking unit
The opportunities made possible by communications infrastructure in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kumbirai Gundani, head of technology, media and telecommunications at Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking unit.
The discussion focuses on developments in telecommunications infrastructure.
