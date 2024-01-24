Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft crosses $3-trillion market cap milestone

Tech giant joins Apple in $3-trillion club

24 January 2024 - 20:54
by Chibuike Oguh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

New York — Microsoft’s stock market value crossed the $3-trillion milestone for the first time on Wednesday, retaining its place as the world’s second-most valuable company, just behind iPhone maker Apple.

Microsoft and Apple shares have been vying for the top spot as the most capitalised stock on Wall Street since the start of the year, with the iPhone maker briefly losing its crown to the X-box owner earlier in January.

Shares of Microsoft hit a record high of $404.72, up 1.5%, and allowing the tech giant to briefly breach the $3-trillion market capitalisation. Apple’s shares were trading at $195.47, up 0.14%, giving it a market value of $3.02-trillion, according to LSEG data.

Backed by its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft is widely seen as a front-runner in the race for market dominance in the rollout of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among other tech heavyweights, including Google owner Alphabet, Amazon.com, Oracle, and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

Using OpenAI’s technology, Microsoft has rolled out newer versions of its flagship productivity software products as well as its Bing search engine, which is expected to better compete with Google's dominant search offering.

Apple, on the other hand, is facing slowing demand for its iPhones, particularly in China, where the company is offering customers rare discounts to boost sales amid stiff competition from homegrown rivals such as Huawei Technologies.

“I think its AI optimism for Microsoft,” said Stifel analyst Brad Reback, adding that Apple doesn't seem to have the same “clear AI story” coupled with concerns about iPhone sales growth rates and penetration.

The 54 analysts covering Microsoft’s stock have a median price target of $425, up from $415 a month ago, and their average recommendation is “buy”, according to LSEG data.

Wall Street’s run-up to record highs will be put to the test in the coming weeks as megacap US technology-related companies begin reporting results.

Reuters 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Amplats and MTN duck culpability in Thabi Leoka ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Slowing Woolies sales may be part of a trend
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
MultiChoice has a strategy to keep prices down
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Pressure builds on Treasury to bail out Transnet
Companies / Industrials
5.
Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.