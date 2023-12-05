Lesaka CEO Chris Meyer to step down
Outgoing CEO will remain as a director of fintech group
05 December 2023 - 08:59
Financial services and technology group Lesaka Technologies CEO Chris Meyer will step down at the end of February next year after almost three years at the helm of the company formerly known as Net1.
The company, valued at about R3.8bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday that Meyer will remain a director of the group, with Ali Mazanderani taking over as executive chairperson from the beginning of February...
