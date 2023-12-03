Naspers vows to 'take the fight to Amazon'
Company to pump cash into Takealot ahead of arrival in SA of global e-commerce giant
03 December 2023 - 08:42
Tech and consumer internet giant Naspers will make a substantial cash injection into its e-commerce retailer Takealot as it vows to “do what it takes” to fight competition from bigger rival Amazon.
There has been much anticipation regarding Amazon’s entry into South Africa and its threat to local e-commerce platforms, especially Takealot.com, the biggest e-commerce marketplace in the country, which has more than 10,000 small to medium-sized businesses using its platform to sell their products. ..
