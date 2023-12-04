NEWS ANALYSIS: Naspers/Prosus still bullish on education business despite setbacks
AI and economic slowdown mean edtech has not yielded the rewards the group expected
04 December 2023 - 05:00
Naspers and its international unit, Prosus, are still bullish about the decision to focus on education, despite its portfolio of businesses in this area having turned in a lacklustre performance over the past year, disrupted by new technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Prosus, which has large investments in companies such as China’s Tencent, Brazil’s iFood and India’s Swiggy, entered the education technology (edtech) market in 2016. Its main edtech units include Stack Overflow, Brainly, Byju’s, Codecademy, Eruditus, SoloLearn and Udemy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.