SA companies operating at the cutting edge of AI

companies operating at the cutting edge of AI The technology has overturned the conventional distinction between emerging and established markets, says AWS CEO

South Africa is not only keeping up with the world in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), but in many cases leading the field, says Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud-computing provider.

In an exclusive interview with Business Times during this week’s AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in Las Vegas, Selipsky said AI overturned the conventional distinction between emerging and established markets. This was especially evident in South Africa, with companies such as TymeBank and Aerobotics operating at the cutting edge...