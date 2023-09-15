Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TSMC urges ‘delay in chip equipment deliveries’ amid demand fears

Taiwanese firm concerned on outlook but sources say suppliers expect the delay to be short term

15 September 2023 - 10:37
by Sam Nussev, Fanny Potkin and Toby Sterling
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC
A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC

Tokyo/Singapore/Amsterdam — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, as the world’s top contract chipmaker grows increasingly nervous about customer demand, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The instruction by TSMC, which is grappling with delays at its $40bn chip factory in Arizona, is aimed at controlling costs and reflects the company’s growing caution about the outlook for demand, the sources said.

Suppliers expect the delay to be short term, the sources said, declining to be named as the information is not public.

TSMC said it does not comment on “market rumour”.

The company referred Reuters to comments by CEO CC Wei in July that weaker economic conditions, slower recovery in China and softer end-market demand is making customers more cautious and more mindful of controlling inventory.

Companies affected by the instruction to delay include Dutch firm ASML, which makes lithography equipment essential for high-end chipmaking, the sources said.

In an interview last week, ASML CEO Peter Wennink said some orders for its high-end tools have been pushed back, without naming customers, and that he expected it would be a “short-term management” issue.

ASML is operating at maximum capacity and overall sales are forecast to grow 30% this year.

“We’ve had several [news] reports about fab readiness. Not only in Arizona ... but also in Taiwan,” Wennink said, referring to preparations for chip manufacturing.

TSMC has been forced to push back production at the Arizona plant by a year to 2025, as it struggled to recruit workers and faced pushback from unions on efforts to bring in workers from Taiwan.

“If you ship a lot of people from Taiwan to help build a factory in Arizona, they’re not working somewhere else. So this is kind of a double whammy,” Wennink said.

TSMC chair Mark Liu said last week there had been “tremendous” improvement at the Arizona site in the past five months.

Faster chip

The Taiwanese chip giant is not alone in worrying a bounce back in demand may take longer than expected.

Apple, a key TSMC customer, launched a new series of iPhones this week that included a faster chip, but it did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump.

Media reports that Beijing has ordered some government employees to stop using iPhones at work, and the launch by tech firm Huawei of a flagship phone using Chinese-made chips is causing further unease at TSMC, one of the sources said.

TSMC used to make chips for Huawei but suspended supplies after Washington imposed sanctions on the Chinese firm. Analysts have found Huawei worked with Chinese contract chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation to manufacture an advanced chip for its latest smartphone.

TSMC forecast in July a 10% slide in 2023 sales and as much as a 4% point drop in operating margin this quarter from the previous quarter, citing weak demand for smartphones and PCs and uncertainty about the market for artificial intelligence.

The chipmaker is also facing elevated capital expenditure, which increased 21% to $36bn last year, from expansion plans put in place during the pandemic-driven chips boom.

It estimated in July that investment spending for this year would be at the lower end of a previous forecast of $32bn-$36bn, and said it expected a slower increase in the next few years. 

Reuters

Intel secures €10bn in German state subsidies to build chip plant

The deal in Germany is Intel’s third big investment in four days, following a $4.6bn chip plant in Poland and a $25bn factory in Israel
Companies
2 months ago

Taiwanese chip maker trims capex outlook as demand weakens

Capital expenditure expected to be at bottom end of earlier forecast
News
3 months ago

Nvidia sparks $263bn AI rally after revenue forecast

Tech company expects about $11bn of sales in the three months to end-July, far exceeding predictions
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Climate change, EVs and solar panels will drive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gold Fields cuts 2023 and 2024 production ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Chevron Australia LNG plants continue to export ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
4.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger doubts SA’s will to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Q&A: Edgars boss Norman Drieselmann taps new ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Nvidia rides its second wave

News & Fox / Digital

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: No chips on the shoulder over robotic threats for tech’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

TSMC warns AI chip orders not enough to offset deepening slump

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.