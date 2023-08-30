KATE THOMPSON DAVY: No chips on the shoulder over robotic threats for tech’s new trillion-dollar bet
Microchips that enable generative artificial intelligence are Nvidia’s engine of growth
Late last week technology firm Nvidia gave the listed tech space a much-needed shot of optimism, one of such epic proportions that many are feeling the flush of bullishness returning in a big way and assigning the past year’s body blows to the stuff of distant memory.
This has been a story months in the making. In May, accounting for the first quarter of 2023, Nvidia shares demonstrated a whopping 36% swell, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The sharp jump has increased Nvidia’s year-to-date gain to 164.3% even as the chipmaker’s market capitalisation approaches the $1-trillion mark,” a Motley Fool article said at the time. It has since danced in and out of that trillion-dollar club...
