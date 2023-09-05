New online rules risk hobbling local retailers, warns Naspers boss Bob van Dijk
Van Dijk says multinationals will have an advantage
The head of Naspers, which owns SA’s largest e-commerce platform, warns that new competition watchdog regulations could give an edge to global giants like Amazon over local e-commerce firms in a growing retail sector.
At the beginning of August, the Competition Commission, which launched an inquiry into the digital economy in May 2021, called for Takealot to split its marketplace and retail businesses. The watchdog said that the separation is necessary to prevent Takealot from favouring its own products over those of third-party sellers and to create a level playing field for small and black-owned businesses...
