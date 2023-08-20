Takealot’s Superbalist to cut jobs in face of increasing competition
Online clothing division is battling a weak economy and softer demand
20 August 2023 - 16:07
Takealot’s online clothing division, Superbalist, has started a section 189 process to reduce staff as it battles a weak economy and increased competition from clothing retailers.
Parent company Naspers does not disclose the Takealot, Superbalist and Mr D food delivery results individually. Collectively, they made a loss of $22m (R417m) in the year to end-March. Takealot has never recorded a profit since it started trading in 2011 as a result of a merger...
