Elon Musk’s X to roll out call feature

The plan is to beat competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads

31 August 2023 - 16:11 Jaspreet Singh
Twitter’s new logo is projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California, the US, on July 23 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Bengaluru — Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an “everything app” to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads.

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and personal computers, Musk said in a post on X on Thursday.

He did not give a timeline for the launch.

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signalled he would turn the platform into a super app offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

The vision brings to mind Tencent’s WeChat app — a ubiquitous part of daily life in China.

Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X after appointing a new CEO in May, is also pushing to change how news links appear on the platform in a move that could undermine the reach of news publishers.

US judge allows age-discrimination case against Elon Musk’s X to go ahead

The lawsuit is one of about a dozen X is facing from Musk’s move to fire about half of Twitter’s workforce beginning last November
Elon Musk says X will remove headlines from links to news articles

Musk is pitching X as a more relevant platform for content creators
