WATCH: Santam ups dividend as profit surges

Business Day TV spoke to Santam CFO Wikus Olivier

31 August 2023 - 16:05 Busines Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS.
Santam has more than doubled its interim profit. SA’s largest short-term insurer has posted a 146% surge in headline earnings per share, despite adverse weather conditions during the period, which drove up claims. Given the strong performance, Santam has upped its dividend 7%.

Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Wikus Olivier, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

