WATCH: Santam ups dividend as profit surges

Santam has more than doubled its interim profit. SA’s largest short-term insurer has posted a 146% surge in headline earnings per share, despite adverse weather conditions during the period, which drove up claims. Given the strong performance, Santam has upped its dividend 7%.
Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Wikus Olivier, for more detail.
