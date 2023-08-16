NEWS ANALYSIS: Fintech continues to push the investment boundaries
If MTN’s fintech unit were regarded as a start-up, it would be considered a unicorn many times over
16 August 2023 - 05:00
MasterCard's move to take up a stake in MTN’s R100bn fintech business is a nod to the growth and prominence of the broader financial technology landscape in SA and the rest of the continent.
The deal, the financial details of which have not been disclosed except that it values the business at $5.2bn (nearly R100bn), slots MTN’s take on mobile payments as one of the most valuable fintech businesses in Africa...
