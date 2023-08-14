MTN market cap gains R12bn on news of tie-up with Mastercard
The payments giant will take a minority stake in the mobile operator’s burgeoning fintech business
14 August 2023 - 11:07
UPDATED 14 August 2023 - 23:00
MTN’s share price rocketed on Monday, adding nearly R12bn to its market cap, as Africa’s largest mobile operator said payment giant Mastercard will take a minority stake in its burgeoning R100bn fintech business.
The Johannesburg-based group posted improved interim profit and announced the partnership with Mastercard, which will help it expand its suite of financial services products...
