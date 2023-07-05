Price hikes for fibre internet connection on the way
Operators such as Openserve and Vumatel have largely frozen prices since the Covid-19 pandemic
05 July 2023 - 19:27
UPDATED 05 July 2023 - 22:50
Consumers and businesses may soon have to pay more for fibre internet products as internet service providers (ISPs) respond to cost increases by fibre network operators (FNOs).
Having largely frozen prices since the Covid-19 pandemic, FNOs such as Telkom’s Openserve, Vumatel and Frogfoot have begun raising the fees they charge ISPs for accessing their networks to bring them in line with inflation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now