Cell C names Jorge Mendes CEO

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
SAs approach to the imbroglio over the Brics summit means critical steps and principles may have to make way for hasty solutions that will create new issues
Business Day TV discusses “future-proof” skills development with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of YES
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, has appointed Jorge Mendes CEO of telecom operator Cell C.
Mendes, a former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom SA, will take over at the helm at the start of next month after the sudden exit (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2023-03-23-douglas-craigie-stevenson-resigns-as-ceo-of-cell-c/) of Douglas Craigie Stevenson in March. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cell C names Jorge Mendes CEO
Former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom SA will start his new job in July
Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, has appointed Jorge Mendes CEO of telecom operator Cell C.
Mendes, a former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom SA, will take over at the helm at the start of next month after the sudden exit (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2023-03-23-douglas-craigie-stevenson-resigns-as-ceo-of-cell-c/) of Douglas Craigie Stevenson in March. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.