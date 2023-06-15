Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C names Jorge Mendes CEO

Former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom SA will start his new job in July

15 June 2023 - 14:12 Nico Gous

Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, has appointed Jorge Mendes CEO of telecom operator Cell C.

Mendes, a former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom SA, will take over at the helm at the start of next month after the sudden exit (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2023-03-23-douglas-craigie-stevenson-resigns-as-ceo-of-cell-c/) of Douglas Craigie Stevenson in March. ..

