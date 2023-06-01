MTN sees fixed wireless as best option to secure more of the home internet market

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says
As a talk radio host, McKaiser chose to mine society’s most controversial issues in all their complexity without patronising his audience
The city said it might struggle to pay workers and service providers following the attachment of its bank accounts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Fibre remains the most affordable, quickest and stable form of internet access, but the upfront costs can be prohibitive
Respondents surveyed for the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are the most pessimistic since the hard Covid lockdown in 2020
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The Ugandan law imposes a life sentence for gay sex and a 20-year sentence for what it calls promotion of homosexuality
Wager comes good as bowler lines up to play against Ireland
MTN is bullish about gaining a bigger share of the home internet market using fixed wireless connections and technologies such as 5G to compete with fibre after falling behind on delivering fixed access to homes and businesses in recent years.
As the internet continues to proliferate in SA and across the world, more consumers and businesses are looking for fast, reliable options for internet connectivity...
