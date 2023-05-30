National

Block exemptions open way for emergency energy project collaboration

Competition law exemptions allow companies to collaborate on emergency energy projects

Competing companies, such as mobile network operators, will now be allowed to work together on new energy projects or negotiate jointly in the procurement of alternative energy supply after the minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel gazetted exemptions to the Competition Act.

Energy users and energy suppliers block exemptions, which were published on Thursday, will allow companies to undertake joint investment in shared infrastructure, joint financing and risk-sharing in projects, and joint training and skills development...

