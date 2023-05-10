Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka improves loss while the Connect Group boost sales

Formerly known as Net1, Lesaka is valued at R4.9bn, and has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the local bourse

10 May 2023 - 10:01 Nico Gous

Financial services and technology group Lesaka Technologies, formerly known as Net1, narrowed its loss in its latest quarterly results while the inclusion of the newly acquired fintech business Connect Group boosted sales.

The company, valued at R3.5bn on the JSE, improved its net loss close to one-fifth year on year to $23.2m and operating loss by 71% to $8.7m in the nine months to end-March...

