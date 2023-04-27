Vodafone appoints Margherita Della Valle as permanent CEO

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
Instead of sinking enormous loans into the black hole of the national fiscus, why not provide credit enhancement to SA commercial banks for GFT-aligned loans?
Demand rises for expensive bulletproof cars, with prices starting at R1.1m and going up to R1.7m
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Chair says clear steps must be taken to resolve the energy crisis and rein in illegal mining
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Iran accuses tanker of hitting an Iranian vessel, but US says move could be retaliation for sanctions
Du Preez hammers home stunner to secure win over Chippa
But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
London — Vodafone appointed interim CEO Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her “pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation” of the mobile operator.
The company, which spans Europe and Africa, said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider who has been CFO since 2018.
She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read abruptly left in December, when he agreed with the board that it was the right moment for a new leader.
“To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change,” she said. “We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow.”
Her strong backers included institutional investors such as biggest shareholder Emirates Investment Authority, which has built up a 14.6% stake, a source said.
Shares in Vodafone were trading up 1.2% at 95p on Thursday.
CCS Insight analyst Kester Mann said appointing a close aide of Read to the top job suggested little deviation in strategy.
“This may not go down so well with people pushing for a fresh approach to running the embattled company, but it does give Vodafone a safe pair of hands during a challenging time,” he said.
Della Valle, who is Italian like former CEO Vittorio Colao, joined Omnitel Pronto Italia — which later became Vodafone Italy — in 1994, and held roles in marketing and analytics before moving to finance.
Her immediate predecessor Read had pinned his hopes on the consolidation of Europe’s fragmented telecom markets, but he struggled to turn intention into action.
Investors’ frustration was reflected in a 45% fall in the company’s share price during his four-year tenure.
After he left, some investors and analysts said an outsider was needed to shake up the group.
Analysts at Berenberg said in January that they believed “Della Valle would be viewed by investors as a ‘continuity’ appointment, which is not what we believe shareholders are looking for”.
Della Valle’s first major deal is likely to be the tie up between Vodafone UK and Hutchison’s Three in Britain, expected imminently.
Reuters reported that she recently met Hutchison’s co-MD Canning Fok in a push to get the deal over the line.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Vodafone appoints Margherita Della Valle as permanent CEO
Della Valle has been at Vodafone for nearly 30 years
London — Vodafone appointed interim CEO Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her “pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation” of the mobile operator.
The company, which spans Europe and Africa, said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider who has been CFO since 2018.
She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read abruptly left in December, when he agreed with the board that it was the right moment for a new leader.
“To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change,” she said. “We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow.”
Her strong backers included institutional investors such as biggest shareholder Emirates Investment Authority, which has built up a 14.6% stake, a source said.
Shares in Vodafone were trading up 1.2% at 95p on Thursday.
CCS Insight analyst Kester Mann said appointing a close aide of Read to the top job suggested little deviation in strategy.
“This may not go down so well with people pushing for a fresh approach to running the embattled company, but it does give Vodafone a safe pair of hands during a challenging time,” he said.
Della Valle, who is Italian like former CEO Vittorio Colao, joined Omnitel Pronto Italia — which later became Vodafone Italy — in 1994, and held roles in marketing and analytics before moving to finance.
Her immediate predecessor Read had pinned his hopes on the consolidation of Europe’s fragmented telecom markets, but he struggled to turn intention into action.
Investors’ frustration was reflected in a 45% fall in the company’s share price during his four-year tenure.
After he left, some investors and analysts said an outsider was needed to shake up the group.
Analysts at Berenberg said in January that they believed “Della Valle would be viewed by investors as a ‘continuity’ appointment, which is not what we believe shareholders are looking for”.
Della Valle’s first major deal is likely to be the tie up between Vodafone UK and Hutchison’s Three in Britain, expected imminently.
Reuters reported that she recently met Hutchison’s co-MD Canning Fok in a push to get the deal over the line.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GUGU LOURIE: If Old Mutual makes the right moves, the sky’s the limit for its ...
Vodacom flags negative effect of taxes on mobile money in Africa
Vodafone enlists help of headhunting group to lead search for new CEO
Vodacom completes R42bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt business
Vodafone and Three UK merger delayed by regulatory roadblocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.