RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

GUGU LOURIE: Anna Mokgokong’s conglomerate puts Africans at the heart of the economy

The phenomenal Soweto-born’s story invites a book to be written or a documentary to be made about her

04 May 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE
Dr Anna Mokgokong Chairperson of AfroCentric Group at the company's annual results presentation at JSE in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In a 1981 speech to the Ohio Arts Council the late Toni Morrison, one of the world’s most famous authors, said, “If there’s a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”

In that regard, the story of Anna Mokgokong — a phenomenal Soweto-born, Swaziland-raised businessperson — should prompt authors to write a book or filmmakers to make a documentary about her achievements.

Mokgokong is a tenacious, patient and accessible leader whose conglomerate has enriched the lives of many. An activist, she believes in equality and hard work to get ahead.

It took her more than four decades to rise to the top of the corporate ladder. She has grown from selling beautiful handbags and belts to her fellow students and lecturers at Medunsa (now Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University) to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

While still a student, she expanded her business to the point of opening a shop, which she sold when she graduated. Mokgokong used R150,000 from the sale to build the Hebron Medical Centre in 1992. It provided primary health care and infant care to more than 40,000 patients and served eight villages.

She has also built up numerous businesses in various sectors: power and energy, logistics and infrastructure.

Down to earth and charming, Mokgokong is the chairperson of Community Investment Holdings (CIH), a company she co-founded with Joe Madungandaba in 1995. CIH is now a black-owned business participating in the mainstream economy.

Intellectual capital

As the story goes, Mokgokong used her intellectual, rather than political capital, to build CIH into a conglomerate. Seriti Coal, which it co-owns, was created through the purchase of thermal coal assets from Anglo-American and South32 in 2017 and 2021 respectively. It is the second-largest supplier of Eskom’s coal.

CIH also co-owns Seriti Green, a renewable energy company recently established with the ambitious goal of generating 3.5GW of clean energy.

Seriti Resources, which includes Seriti Coal and Seriti Green, is jointly owned by CIH, Mike Teke’s Masimong, Sandile Zungu’s Zico (Zungu Investments), and Thebe Investments. These companies have proven that BEE can be successful. Together they have created a new black-owned conglomerate poised to transform the economy.

Seriti Resources, which is chaired by Mokgokong, plans to spend R75bn on wind farms.

Mokgokong’s bet on Seriti is a profit-enhancing deal that makes CIH a formidable player in the economy. With her at the helm, Seriti is likely to grow into a diversified mining company that could rival Anglo American.

Her foresight, dynamism, and entrepreneurial spirit have enabled CIH to grow from its humble beginnings into a leading empowerment company operating locally, in Sub-Saharan Africa, and globally.

CIH is in the process of privatising Jasco, a JSE-listed tech company, through a cash acquisition of R24.9m of minorities. Jasco has successfully provided transmission and operational support systems for telecommunications networks in Southern Africa.

CIH has also partnered with South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solutions to form Malesela Taihan Electric Cable (M-Tech), one of the largest SA manufacturers. M-Tech enables Africans to participate in the wire and cable industry.

Transform lives

CIH owns shares in other companies in various sectors of the economy. As an investment company, it is responsible for the lives of thousands of people and continues to create jobs that transform workers’ lives.

Over the years, Mokgokong has made the empowerment of talent fashionable. In August 2012, she was appointed as the first female director of Shoprite, Africa’s largest retail company.

In that role, she was part of the board that was instrumental in creating long-term value and strong ethical leadership under the retailer’s CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. Under Engelbrecht  Shoprite has diversified into financial services, mobile services, a mobile virtual network operator, online shopping and clothing retail.

Mokgokong, who is chairperson of the JSE-listed groups Afrocentric, Adcock Ingram and Jasco, stepped down as founding chairperson of Rebosis Property Fund in 2022.  She is also active in various unlisted companies. She has served on numerous advisory boards of academic institutions and civil society entities.

Black empowerment undoubtedly opened the gate for Mokgokong to demonstrate her skills, and she did so with flying colours.

Profitable institutions

CIH owes much of its success to Netcare, which saved its hospitals from collapse during turbulent times in 1999. Netcare empowered black doctors to run CIH hospitals, which had a positive effect on management’s self-esteem and led to profitable medical institutions. In the end, Netcare bought the hospitals.

CIH used the proceeds to build Lethimvula, which later became Afrocentric. Thereafter, CIH became obsessed with management (attention to detail, corporate discipline, legal discipline, stricter negotiations).

The success of CIH and Mokgokong is the conscience of the country, its future, and its hope. The story of Mokgokong — when turned into a book or documentary — will forever inspire African girls to reach for their dreams. In her ambitious African girls have an idol.

She is a professional who went to school, graduated in medicine, and finally conquered SA as an empowerment champion in all facets of business. 

• Lourie is the founder and editor of TechFinancials.

