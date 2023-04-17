Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Airbnb lobbies for hosts to retain informal status

BL Premium
17 April 2023 - 19:16 Mudiwa Gavaza

Airbnb is calling on the government to continue to recognise hosts on its short-term rental platform as informal businesses.

The platform wants especially to keep hosts who do so as an extra source of income, operating without the burdens that tend to come with being formally registered as tourism operators. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.