Samsung's One UI 5.1 experience is coming to a Galaxy near you

Samsung Electronics has announced that its recently released One UI 5.1 software update, which takes the user experience to the next level, will roll out worldwide on other Galaxy devices.

The update was unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where the new Galaxy S23 series was introduced to the world.

With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will deliver a more visually appealing interface with new features that will spark creativity and offer a personalised user experience.

“One UI 5.1 is the up-to-date example of Samsung’s commitment to providing Galaxy users with the latest innovations as soon as possible,” says Janghyun Yoon, Samsung’s executive vice-president.

“For several weeks, we worked closely with service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world, just a few weeks after the Galaxy S23 series announcement.”

Professional camera quality and engaging gallery

One UI 5.1 expands on the upgraded camera features recently announced with the Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy users can create professional quality photos with expert RAW features now available on the Galaxy camera app. Simply select “more” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their RAW format.