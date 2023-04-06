Samsung's One UI 5.1 experience is coming to a Galaxy near you
The software update’s exciting new features offer more visual appeal, creativity and personalisation
Samsung Electronics has announced that its recently released One UI 5.1 software update, which takes the user experience to the next level, will roll out worldwide on other Galaxy devices.
The update was unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where the new Galaxy S23 series was introduced to the world.
With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will deliver a more visually appealing interface with new features that will spark creativity and offer a personalised user experience.
“One UI 5.1 is the up-to-date example of Samsung’s commitment to providing Galaxy users with the latest innovations as soon as possible,” says Janghyun Yoon, Samsung’s executive vice-president.
“For several weeks, we worked closely with service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world, just a few weeks after the Galaxy S23 series announcement.”
Professional camera quality and engaging gallery
One UI 5.1 expands on the upgraded camera features recently announced with the Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy users can create professional quality photos with expert RAW features now available on the Galaxy camera app. Simply select “more” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their RAW format.
In addition, enhanced artificial intelligence-based photo remaster will automatically improve deteriorated details of images by boosting the brightness, fine-tuning and making colour corrections — even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.
New navigation improvements also make it easier to find photos in the Gallery app and create shared family albums. Simply tap a person’s face in a photo to search for more images while the Gallery app will trace the faces of loved ones to recommend for family photo albums.
Personalised mobile experience
Samsung has always focused on giving Galaxy users control over their devices by customising various user interface aspects. One UI 5.1 will allow people to fine-tune their mobile experience — from appearance to communication, actions and more.
Samsung has introduced new features that understand how other devices are used and make recommendations accordingly. For example, the new dynamic weather widget analyses current conditions and creates a custom design that reflects the climate.
Modes and routines have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity and fonts that can personalise specific activities for convenience. One UI 5.1 also improves the smart suggestions widget with the ability to recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on users’ activities — such as music for road trips or relaxing.
Greater connectivity for Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung developed One UI 5.1 to also bring integration and connectivity in the Galaxy mobile ecosystem. Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC with expanded multi control between Galaxy tablets and smartphones.
This enables you to share the mouse and keyboard of your Galaxy tablet and smartphone, allowing you to copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another seamlessly. Link to Windows enables users to browse with Samsung Internet on their phones and PCs with ease. The web pages can also be opened from one device to another, making life easier.
Availability
The One UI 5.1 software update has been rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series and the S20 series. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available in the coming weeks. Visit Samsung Newsroom or Samsungmobilepress.com for updates on Galaxy Unpacked 2023.
Special offers
Buy any Galaxy S23 series on a mobile contract plan, add the Galaxy Watch5 from just R29 a month or Watch5 Pro from R149 a month, and get free Galaxy Buds2 Pro valued at R3,999.
Or you can buy any Galaxy S23 series in cash and in store and get free Galaxy Buds2 Pro, valued at R3,999
Save more with a trade-in and get up to R10,000. Purchase the Galaxy S23 today.
This article was sponsored by Samsung, which proudly supports Busan's bid for the World Expo 2023.