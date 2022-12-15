Flippin’ good news: Samsung offers trade-in deals on Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4
Join the foldable revolution and save up to R10,000 when you trade in your old device for one of these cutting-edge smartphones
The foldable smartphone revolution has begun, which is why the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are capturing the imagination of trendsetters and multitaskers around the globe.
The ultra-stylish Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of the iconic “form factor” of the original Samsung Flip, adding key features including an upgraded camera experience (the must-have FlexCam), a larger battery1 and expanded customisation, while maintaining its compact clamshell design.
The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date. It boats a shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.
Can’t wait to get your hands on one of these leading smartphones? We’ve got some flippin’ good news: for the first time ever, Samsung has extended its Trade-In Programme to include some of its foldable devices.
This means that you can now take your old phone to a participating retail store and save up to R10,0002 when you trade it in for a new Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4.
You can trade in select pre-owned Samsung Galaxy devices as well as selected non-Samsung devices — even if they’re still on an existing contract or have a cracked screen.
Take note, however, that to qualify for a trade-in, your pre-owned device must switch on and off without a charger, and can’t be blacklisted or locked by a Google or Apple account.
Another great thing about Samsung’s trade-in deal is that you’ll get one-year complimentary Samsung Care+ screen protection3. So, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that if an accident happens, your new foldable smartphone can be restored to peak condition.
What are you waiting for? Join the foldable revolution and get the Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 from your nearest Samsung store or participating retailers nationwide.
Impressively, despite the rise in inflation and other costs, the price4 of these hi-tech smartphones has been kept the same as their preceding models: you’ll pay R21,999 for the Flip4 and R37,999 for the Fold4.
Both devices are also available on 24- or 36-month contracts from network operators.
This article was paid for by Samsung.
Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.
1. Compared to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,595mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. • 2. Terms and conditions apply. The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on the qualifying phone. • 3. Samsung Care+ — a dedicated product support service covering accidental damages, repairs and more — must be activated within 30 days of purchase. Terms and conditions apply. • 4. Prices are recommended retail prices and may vary per retailer.