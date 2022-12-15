Flippin’ good news: Samsung offers trade-in deals on Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date. It boats a shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Can’t wait to get your hands on one of these leading smartphones? We’ve got some flippin’ good news: for the first time ever, Samsung has extended its Trade-In Programme to include some of its foldable devices.

This means that you can now take your old phone to a participating retail store and save up to R10,0002 when you trade it in for a new Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4.

You can trade in select pre-owned Samsung Galaxy devices as well as selected non-Samsung devices — even if they’re still on an existing contract or have a cracked screen.

Take note, however, that to qualify for a trade-in, your pre-owned device must switch on and off without a charger, and can’t be blacklisted or locked by a Google or Apple account.