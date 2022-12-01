'The only way for Samsung SA to grow its business is to grow the economy'

Since entering SA at the dawn of democracy, multinational electronics company Samsung Electronics SA has focused on harnessing the power of technology to make a positive difference.

Inspired by the transformative power of economic investment that took South Korea from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the most successful economies, Samsung SA has been a strong supporter of economic transformation, making a significant contribution to the ICT sector through a number of empowerment, entrepreneurial and skills-based projects.

In 2019, the company launched an equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP), which is expected to have a measurable affect on job creation, with an expected contribution of more than R1bn to the local economy.

The programme is aligned to the department of trade, industry & competition's black industrialisation programme through e-waste recycling and beneficiation. This has resulted in investment in at least one black, female-owned entity operating in the full value chain of e-waste.

Samsung SA’s EEIP also focuses on enterprise development and capacity-building in ICT and is developing 4IR skills in partnership with a number of higher learning institutions.