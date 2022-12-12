Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s best — and toughest — foldable smartphone yet

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, less is definitely more. It’s slimmer and lighter than its folding predecessors, yet it’s packed with more features.

In all, it’s an impressive smartphone that’ll be loved by foldable smartphone enthusiasts — and quickly convert those who’ve yet to come around to the concept into fans.

Portable goes widescreen

The beauty of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is that it lets you enjoy a screen that’s the size of a small tablet, yet the device itself is as compact as a small phone.

In its closed state, this gadget is 15.8cm long and 6.7cm wide, and it only weighs slightly more than other non-folding phones of that size.