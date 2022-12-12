Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s best — and toughest — foldable smartphone yet
Fold away your concerns about durability; this lightweight, foldable smartphone is both feature-packed and robust
With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, less is definitely more. It’s slimmer and lighter than its folding predecessors, yet it’s packed with more features.
In all, it’s an impressive smartphone that’ll be loved by foldable smartphone enthusiasts — and quickly convert those who’ve yet to come around to the concept into fans.
Portable goes widescreen
The beauty of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is that it lets you enjoy a screen that’s the size of a small tablet, yet the device itself is as compact as a small phone.
In its closed state, this gadget is 15.8cm long and 6.7cm wide, and it only weighs slightly more than other non-folding phones of that size.
When opened up, the Galaxy Z Fold4 reveals an expansive 7.6-inch (about 19cm) screen with a 1,812 x 2,176 pixel resolution. That’s a whole lot of screen that will happily accommodate spreadsheets and presentations, with text that’s easy to read. If you’re in multitasking mode, no worries, as the Multi View function will allow you to operate more than one window at once.
Fold away your concerns about durability
Concerned about how durable a foldable smartphone is? Worry not. The screen of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the entire device is encased in lightweight Armor Aluminum. Samsung’s toughest aluminium frame to date, it acts like a suit of armour for your smartphone.
Another exiting feature that adds to the robust nature of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is that it’s water resistant. In fact, in Samsung’s test lab, it was found to be able to survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes1.
A battery that can go on and on
Designed to keep up with your routine, the Galaxy Z Fold4’s generous 4,400mAh battery will power your day2.
This stylish foldable smartphone also fuels up in a flash thanks to its Super Fast Charging capabilities3.
Competitive price
If you want to get your hands on the best — and toughest — Samsung foldable phone yet, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available online, at Samsung stores and participating retailers nationwide. It’s competitively priced at R37,9994.
This article was paid for by Samsung SA.
1. Consistent with an IPX8 rating. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust- or sand-resistant. • 2. Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors. • 3. Super Fast Charging available when using 25W or higher adapter. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. • 4. Recommended retail price. Prices may vary per retailer.