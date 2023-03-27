National

PSA wants details of deal between PIC and Ayo

The union has called on the PIC to provide details of the settlement with Ayo, failing which it will consider litigation

27 March 2023 - 13:33
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has said it rejects the secretive deal between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Ayo Technology Solutions, and has demanded transparency about the settlement. 

On Friday, the PIC announced it had reached a settlement regarding the proceedings it had instituted in the Western Cape High Court, where it was seeking to recover a R4.3bn investment in Ayo. 

The details of the settlement, which were made an order of the court, were not disclosed by the PIC. 

The union called on the PIC to provide the details of the settlement with Ayo, failing which it would have no other option than to consider litigation. 

“The PSA represents more than 237,000 public-sector employees and raised serious concerns with investment as far back as 2020,” it said.

The union said it represented a significant number of employees belonging to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and had a significant and direct interest in how GEPF assets were invested.

“The question that remains is whether Ayo misrepresented itself when it secured R4.3bn in funding from the PIC.  

“The stock value of Ayo has fallen from R43 to R4.70 per share, which has major financial implications for the GEPF and its members.” 

The PSA said the investment was another indication that the PIC’s strategy was not in line with its own mandate. It said reckless investments were compromising the GEPF and its members.   

“On this basis, the PSA calls for transparency and rejects this secretive deal between the PIC and Ayo. The current state of affairs and the manner in which the PIC, as a plaintiff, settled this matter in secrecy leaves much to be desired.” 

The PSA said it would leave no stone unturned to obtain the facts in the matter.  

TimesLIVE

Ayo’s vanishing billions

The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
News & Fox
1 week ago

Digital insurance start-up Naked secures R306m

Backing from the IFC and DEG in the local firm’s latest funding round places it in a good position to explore opportunities offshore
Companies
1 month ago

Ayo to start retrenchment talks amid cost-cutting

Move is part of software and technology group’s ‘ongoing restructuring process’
Companies
2 months ago

Ayo hits back at the JSE over censure and fine

Iqbal Survé group says the  bourse jumped the gun as its reconsideration of a Financial Services Tribunal verdict is pending
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC’s Putin-linked donor locks horns with Sars ...
National
2.
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa cannot assure Putin courts ...
National
3.
Retrofitting old coal power stations too costly, ...
National
4.
Public servants accept state’s revised 7.5% pay ...
National / Labour
5.
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ...
National

Related Articles

Ayo Technology reaches secret settlement with the PIC

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Independent Media staff slapped with last-minute 25% salary cut

National

Ayo forecasts were ‘unrealistic and fanciful’, claims expert

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.