Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis
Watchdog under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
The regulator first initiated its cancellation project to deal with inactive retirement funds in 2007 and faced numerous legal battles along the way.
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
Barren years have stretched across 2019 world championships in Doha, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Legal opinion provided to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) advised it to settle its long-standing dispute with Ayo Technology Solutions, saying the prospects of recouping its R4.3bn investment in the company in 2017 were grim.
Attorneys told the PIC there were several obstacles that hampered the chances of success in a lawsuit it brought against Ayo, which is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Legal opinion
Behind the PIC’s secret settlement with Ayo Technology
Asset manager’s board was told of slim chances of success in court though confidentiality clause could come under scrutiny
Legal opinion provided to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) advised it to settle its long-standing dispute with Ayo Technology Solutions, saying the prospects of recouping its R4.3bn investment in the company in 2017 were grim.
Attorneys told the PIC there were several obstacles that hampered the chances of success in a lawsuit it brought against Ayo, which is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.