Silver Lake makes $12.4bn offer for Qualtrics

The offer values Qualtrics at $18.15 per share, a premium of nearly 6% to the stock’s last closing price.

06 March 2023 - 18:20 Yuvraj Malik
Software maker Qualtrics International said on Monday it has received a $12.4bn (R226.3bn) go-private offer from private equity firm Silver Lake Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Shares of Qualtrics rose 2.8% in early trading. They have gained 8.8% since the start of February when Silver Lake first expressed its interest in Qualtrics.

Qualtrics and Silver Lake have entered into an exclusivity agreement for the deal talks, which ends on March 15.

Germany’s SAP, the majority investor in Qualtrics with a 71% stake, said in January it was mulling a sale of its interest in the US company as part of a restructuring. SAP had bought Qualtrics in 2019 for $8bn (R146bn) from founder Ryan Smith.

Silver Lake already holds a near 4.2% stake in Qualtrics.

Reuters

