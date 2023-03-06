PODCAST | Loyalty and rewards no longer a luxury, says Sanlam

Investors' attention this week turns to Fed chair Jerome Powell and key US economic data
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANCV
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
The offer values Qualtrics at $18.15 per share, a premium of nearly 6% to the stock’s last closing price.
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
From your longstanding but clearly unscrupulous bank to Airbnb — check every detail of what you’re being offered
Double world champion, now 41, talks about winning again after third-place finish
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Loyalty and rewards as a way to gain and keep customers for SA businesses is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andre Fredericks, CEO of loyalty and rewards at Sanlam Life and Savings.
Fredericks says loyalty and rewards - popularised by the likes of Discovery’s Vitality, FNB’s eBucks, and Pick n Pay Shopper - are no longer a nice to have for businesses.
He says the number of South Africans using loyalty programmes has increased year-on-year. According to the 2022 SA Loyalty Landscape Whitepaper, 73% of economically active South Africans are using reward programmes, compared with 67% in 2015.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
At a time when consumers are under pressure, loyalty and rewards programmes are especially attractive.
Sanlam uses its programmes to acquire and retain customers, while using data gained from consumer behaviour to improve products.
Topics of discussion include: the importance of loyalty and rewards in SA; the size and usage by consumers; data gained from such programmes; and how to successfully implement and structure a loyalty programme.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Loyalty and rewards no longer a luxury, says Sanlam
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andre Fredericks, CEO of loyalty and rewards at Sanlam Life and Savings
Image: Supplied
Loyalty and rewards as a way to gain and keep customers for SA businesses is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andre Fredericks, CEO of loyalty and rewards at Sanlam Life and Savings.
Fredericks says loyalty and rewards - popularised by the likes of Discovery’s Vitality, FNB’s eBucks, and Pick n Pay Shopper - are no longer a nice to have for businesses.
He says the number of South Africans using loyalty programmes has increased year-on-year. According to the 2022 SA Loyalty Landscape Whitepaper, 73% of economically active South Africans are using reward programmes, compared with 67% in 2015.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
At a time when consumers are under pressure, loyalty and rewards programmes are especially attractive.
Sanlam uses its programmes to acquire and retain customers, while using data gained from consumer behaviour to improve products.
Topics of discussion include: the importance of loyalty and rewards in SA; the size and usage by consumers; data gained from such programmes; and how to successfully implement and structure a loyalty programme.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Crossgate bets on new Cape Town card facility
MyTank app is here to search for fuel bargains on your behalf
Credit-savvy users benefit most from rewards, researchers say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Ruling on R40bn Heineken Distell merger imminent at last
Pick n Pay and Shoprite say supply chain optimisation is key to store expansion
Competition hots up in pharmacy retail space
Premier Fishing and Brands to delist from the JSE
‘Bullish’ Bidvest gears up to diversify automotive business
Related Articles
How brands can play to win
ALEXIS LEONDIS: Holiday shoppers should just skip those store credit cards
Clicks ClubCard the most used loyalty programme in SA