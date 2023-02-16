Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom rockets after talk of possible Vodafone sale

Mobile operator’s UK parent is said to be looking at various options to increase the value of its 65.1% stake

16 February 2023 - 17:57 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom shares rocketed on Thursday amid growing speculation that its UK parent may be looking to sell the business.

Bloomberg reported that Vodafone is working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% stake in Vodacom, citing people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private...

