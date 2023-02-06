Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Crossgate moves to dominate local bank-card market

06 February 2023 - 20:22 Mudiwa Gavaza

Crossgate Technologies, a unit of fintech group Crossfin, is betting that its new R25m bank-card production facility in SA will help it to better compete against international rivals. 

The company recently opened its EMV card personalisation facility in Cape Town, the first 100% SA-owned and based entity of its type. EMV refers to the global standard used by Visa, Mastercard and other payment providers to ensure that chip-based payment cards, which store and encrypt sensitive cardholder information on a microprocessor chip, can work between various platforms...

