Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Crossfin sharply focused on replacing cash with digital payments ARC Financial Services has agreed to buy fintech company as part of a consortium in a transaction valued at R1.5bn B L Premium

“When it comes to a sense of mission, after observing Huawei for over a decade, I found that there are three categories of people.

“The first type is a very small number of people who were born with a sense of mission. When they set a goal in life, they begin to think and act like a perpetual-motion machine. No matter the situation, despite any pressures or difficulties, they can quickly mobilise every cell in their body to march forward and face what’s coming...