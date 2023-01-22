Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Karooooo posts record third quarter subscription numbers

Business Day TV spoke to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto for more insight on the performance.

22 January 2023
Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.

In the third quarter to end-November, the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of the group’s revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 in net new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises.

