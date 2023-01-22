WATCH: Karooooo posts record third quarter subscription numbers

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
The ANC secretary-general says that if the president or his office degenerate, it will weaken the ANC
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The US is holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.
In the third quarter to end-November, the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of the group’s revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 in net new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Karooooo posts record third quarter subscription numbers
Business Day TV spoke to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto for more insight on the performance.
Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.
In the third quarter to end-November, the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of the group’s revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 in net new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.