Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

22 January 2023 - 11:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses, but global ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
World stocks fall as interest-rate hikes set to ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts while global markets remain mixed
Markets
5.
These trends will shape the economy and markets ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Companies

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Companies

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.