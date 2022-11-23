National

PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY

Bank regulator ‘thinks Telkom chair Moloko has too much on his plate’

Prudential Authority wants the executive to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, sources say

23 November 2022 - 05:08 Mudiwa Gavaza and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Sello Moloko, one of SA’s best-known business leaders with over three decades in the financial services industry, has been urged by the Prudential Authority to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Moloko, who took over from Wendy Lucas-Bill to lead a nine-person Absa board at the beginning of April, also heads the board of Telkom, a role he has occupied since 2019 to replace the late Jabu Mabuza...

