Buyout and delisting on the cards for Jasco

The company joins a growing list of technology businesses that have left the bourse

05 December 2022 - 18:57 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology company Jasco Electronics plans to delist from the JSE about which it has entered into talks with a major shareholder looking to buy the entire group.

If successful, the company will join a growing list of technology businesses that have delisted or moved their primary listing from the local exchange...

