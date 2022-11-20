Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mteto Nyati on a mission to create the next big consulting firm

Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft

BL Premium
20 November 2022 - 20:34 Mudiwa Gavaza

Mteto Nyati’s focus is on growing and scaling local technology consulting firm BSG — Business Systems Group — from a boutique outfit into a large player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft. This marks the businessman’s shift from technology executive to investor. 

This past week it was announced that Nyati had taken up a 40% stake in BSG and is now the SA tech and consulting firm’s executive chair. Founded in 1997, the company is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with staff of 160. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.