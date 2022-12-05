Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Allan Gray-backed Synatic gets $2.5m in seed funding

05 December 2022 - 19:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

Synatic, an Allan Gray-backed start-up specialising in data integration and automation, has secured more than R40m in new seed funding, an impressive amount for a local technology business just starting out. 

The company received an additional $2.5m (about R42m) in a seed extension funding round led by Allan Gray E-Squared Ventures and UW Ventures. ..

