×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST PROFILE | Mteto Nyati makes the move from Altron CEO to tech investor

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June

17 November 2022 - 10:21 Mudiwa Gavaza
Businessperson Mteto Nyati. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Businessperson Mteto Nyati. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The move from CEO to technology investor is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by prominent businessperson Mteto Nyati. 

The discussion focuses on Nyati’s business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed technology company Altron, in June. 

A former CEO of MTN SA and MD of Microsoft SA, he joined Altron in 2017 where he led the company’s transition from a family-controlled business managed by founder Bill Venter and his son Robbie, the former CEO.

Listen here: 

This week, it was announced that Nyati had invested in a 40% stake in BSG, an SA tech and consulting company, and is now the firm’s executive chair. Founded in 1997, the company is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a staff complement of 160. 

Nyati says his mission is to grow and scale the firm, competing with the likes of Accenture, SAP and Deloitte. He aims to pass on his knowledge, mentor and invest in BSG’s expansion. 

The veteran executive details his rationale for choosing to invest, future plans for the company and mindset for leading a well-run organisation, as opposed to one in need of a turnaround. 

With leadership being a passion of Nyati’s, the discussion also explores his recent appointment to the boards of Telkom, Nedbank and Eskom. 

Topics of discussion include Nyati’s business activities since stepping down as CEO of Altron; rationale for investing in local technology firm BSG; leading an organisation through a growth phase; and thoughts on leadership in SA. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Funding small businesses through blockchain technology

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Edward Cotterell, founder and CEO of Reality Company
Business
2 days ago

LETTER: Nyati’s views on empowerment rules are reckless

Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | 2022 marred by political risk and uncertainty

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Economy
3 days ago

CHRIS BARRON: ‘To save Eskom, empowerment must go’

Hands-on former Altron CEO heads new team focused on fixing utility’s many problems.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | What the medium-term budget policy statement means for consumer finances

Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Economy
2 weeks ago

ANDILE NTINGI: Fine-tune BEE to cut out unproductive middlemen

A recent trend shows a sustainable alternative to the patronage-based scheme is in the offing
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Green hydrogen holds limitless potential for SA's ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Funding small businesses through ...
Business
3.
FREE | Read the November 2022 edition of Business ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
The role banks play in society is bigger than ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.