Thursday, November 17 2022
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The move from CEO to technology investor is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by prominent businessperson Mteto Nyati.
The discussion focuses on Nyati’s business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed technology company Altron, in June.
A former CEO of MTN SA and MD of Microsoft SA, he joined Altron in 2017 where he led the company's transition from a family-controlled business managed by founder Bill Venter and his son Robbie, the former CEO.Listen here:
This week, it was announced that Nyati had invested in a 40% stake in BSG, an SA tech and consulting company, and is now the firm’s executive chair. Founded in 1997, the company is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a staff complement of 160.
Nyati says his mission is to grow and scale the firm, competing with the likes of Accenture, SAP and Deloitte. He aims to pass on his knowledge, mentor and invest in BSG’s expansion.
The veteran executive details his rationale for choosing to invest, future plans for the company and mindset for leading a well-run organisation, as opposed to one in need of a turnaround.
With leadership being a passion of Nyati’s, the discussion also explores his recent appointment to the boards of Telkom, Nedbank and Eskom.
Topics of discussion include Nyati’s business activities since stepping down as CEO of Altron; rationale for investing in local technology firm BSG; leading an organisation through a growth phase; and thoughts on leadership in SA.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST PROFILE | Mteto Nyati makes the move from Altron CEO to tech investor
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
