Alviva buyout offer could be tabled soon

Technology conglomerate is subject to an expression of interest from its two large empowerment shareholders, THAM Investments and DY Investments

20 November 2022 - 19:09 Marc Hasenfuss

A formal buyout offer could be tabled for technology conglomerate Alviva within three or four weeks, but shareholders at Friday’s AGM were still keen to know if any other potential offers are possible.

Alviva is subject to an expression of interest from its two large empowerment shareholders, THAM Investments and DY Investments, that have pencilled in a R25 a share offer to minority shareholders...

