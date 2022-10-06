You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Technology conglomerate Alviva Holdings’ “phenomenal year” — in the words of CEO Pierre Spies — will undoubtedly fuel calls for a higher buyout price from BEE investment entities that have pitched a R25 a share offer.
But Spies, speaking during an investment presentation last week, urged shareholders to appreciate management’s efforts to get the market to rerate Alviva. “It’s not from lack of trying. We have tried for the past three years to maximise shareholder returns … we’ve not been resting on our laurels.”..
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Alviva is cheap as chips
The tech group’s blowout earnings make a tabled buyout bid look ridiculously cheap. But, says its CEO, it’s only in the last year that everyone seems to want a piece of the share
