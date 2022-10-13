Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
Embattled technology conglomerate EOH has been on my mind, and especially so during some really rough sets of tennis last Saturday.
I was playing with one of Fish Hoek’s most competitive doubles players, who has more club champ titles to his name than I have had traffic fines. We were up against a younger and sprightlier duo. Not only were their high-risk shots coming off, but they were buoyed by favourable gusts of the southeaster and claiming all the luck on net calls. Things, quite frankly, were going appallingly. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: Double down or sell out on EOH?
The IT group is a timely reminder — to tennis players and investors alike — that there’s no forcing the turning point in a turnaround
Embattled technology conglomerate EOH has been on my mind, and especially so during some really rough sets of tennis last Saturday.
I was playing with one of Fish Hoek’s most competitive doubles players, who has more club champ titles to his name than I have had traffic fines. We were up against a younger and sprightlier duo. Not only were their high-risk shots coming off, but they were buoyed by favourable gusts of the southeaster and claiming all the luck on net calls. Things, quite frankly, were going appallingly. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.