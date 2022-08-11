A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
I’ve never been too big on retail. I own a few Choppies Enterprises. I flirted with Spar recently, and I quite like the fintech transformation at HomeChoice. What I am fully invested in is the annual AP Jones winter sale.
This iconic business — which is close to 100 years old — on Fish Hoek’s Main Road must be one of only a handful of family-run department stores left in SA. There is a slight retro feel, which, to me, is most reassuring. The floor staff are attentive, there’s plenty of merchandise on show and there is a little tea room to retire to when you are all shopped out. Best of all, the sale is a genuine clear-out (alas, no Pringle jerseys this year). ..
MARC HASENFUSS: You want quality? Pay up
What do AP Jones and Alviva have in common? Not much, other than the double unlikelihood of one listing and the other being bought out
