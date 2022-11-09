Icasa approves Vodacom and CIVH fibre merger

Global equities weaker as investors there keep a close eye on results of US midterms with inflation data on the horizon
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
The PGM producer hopes to edge out Impala Platinum, who is also interested in RBPlat
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Economy minister says protection of semiconductor sector is important and Germany is not naive
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
SA’s telecom regulator has approved Vodacom and CIVH’s proposed fibre merger, bringing the deal closer to completion. The transaction remains subject to Competition Commission approval.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it had approved a series of applications by CIVH-run Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) to transfer the ownership and control of their I-ECS and I-ECNS licences to Vodacom, effective from December 1.
An ECNS licence allows a company to deploy and operate a physical network.
CIVH recently formed a new infrastructure company as part of its R13bn deal announced in 2021 to merge its Vumatel and DFA units with Vodacom’s fibre assets to create one of the largest SA fibre companies.
Since announcing the deal in late 2021, the parties have been trying to get regulatory and competition approval.
“The authority has approved the proposed transaction after careful consideration,” said councillor Luthando Mkumatela, chair of the responsible council committee at Icasa, on Wednesday.
The industry has been experiencing a wave of consolidation worldwide as companies look to combine forces instead of going it alone in building expensive telecom infrastructure. Local players, aware of these realities, are brokering their own deals to stay ahead.
At the turn of the century and in the 2010s, the race was about which operator had the most cellphone towers. Now fibre is the game. Telecom companies continue to report growing data revenues and internet use on their networks, driving up the need for a solid infrastructure base.
Base stations and other network infrastructure as well as data centres are all connected with fibre. Expansion in the development and deployment of such infrastructure is expected to drive up usage and demand for fibre for homes and businesses.
“We view the transaction as unlikely to negatively impact the market while making the transferee an effective player in the market. Additionally, the authority views the proposed transaction to be in the best interest of the public,” said the regulator.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Icasa approves Vodacom and CIVH fibre merger
SA’s telecom regulator has approved Vodacom and CIVH’s proposed fibre merger, bringing the deal closer to completion. The transaction remains subject to Competition Commission approval.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it had approved a series of applications by CIVH-run Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) to transfer the ownership and control of their I-ECS and I-ECNS licences to Vodacom, effective from December 1.
An ECNS licence allows a company to deploy and operate a physical network.
CIVH recently formed a new infrastructure company as part of its R13bn deal announced in 2021 to merge its Vumatel and DFA units with Vodacom’s fibre assets to create one of the largest SA fibre companies.
Since announcing the deal in late 2021, the parties have been trying to get regulatory and competition approval.
“The authority has approved the proposed transaction after careful consideration,” said councillor Luthando Mkumatela, chair of the responsible council committee at Icasa, on Wednesday.
The industry has been experiencing a wave of consolidation worldwide as companies look to combine forces instead of going it alone in building expensive telecom infrastructure. Local players, aware of these realities, are brokering their own deals to stay ahead.
At the turn of the century and in the 2010s, the race was about which operator had the most cellphone towers. Now fibre is the game. Telecom companies continue to report growing data revenues and internet use on their networks, driving up the need for a solid infrastructure base.
Base stations and other network infrastructure as well as data centres are all connected with fibre. Expansion in the development and deployment of such infrastructure is expected to drive up usage and demand for fibre for homes and businesses.
“We view the transaction as unlikely to negatively impact the market while making the transferee an effective player in the market. Additionally, the authority views the proposed transaction to be in the best interest of the public,” said the regulator.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
MTN looking at fixed wireless after walking away from Telkom deal
Liquid pours R350m into software-defined networks
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Vumatel’s fibre-for-the-masses plan
NEWS ANALYSIS: Fighting for SA’s fibre pie
More M&As await amid consolidation in fibre market, says CIVH CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Liquid pours R350m into software-defined networks
MTN looking at fixed wireless after walking away from Telkom deal
MTN’s fintech customer base booms as new investment inches closer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.