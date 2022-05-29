More M&As await amid consolidation in fibre market, says CIVH CEO
Opportunities await infrastructure players and internet service providers aiming to scale businesses
29 May 2022 - 16:32
The head of one of SA’s largest fibre network operators says the local market is at the beginning of a consolidation cycle as companies take on bigger projects and look for ways to corner the market. More mergers & acquisitions should be expected in future.
Raymond Ndlovu, CEO of Remgro’s telecom infrastructure unit, Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), says there will be consolidation for fibre infrastructure players and internet service providers (ISPs) looking to scale their businesses. ..
