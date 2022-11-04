MTN’s fintech customer base booms as new investment inches closer

Markets are not driven by personal experience and the outlook is not totally gloomy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says we are not seeing a significant rise in hospitalisation, reflecting a combination of vaccination and past infection
But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest
The company is said to be preparing the entity for a potential initial public offering on the Euronext Paris exchange in 2023
Production numbers for manufacturing and mining are due out on Tuesday
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Three passengers reported killed and at least 26 rescued after flight crash-lands in stormy weather
Coach says it’s not his effort alone that secured Bucs the trophy — ‘there’s many more people around me who are helping to make this work’
The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
MTN is inching closer to closing a deal that will cause outside investment to be injected into its fast-growing financial services unit, a move that the group hopes will help to expand the business and realise an estimated R90bn valuation.
As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business including financial services on the continent where few have a conventional bank account. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MTN’s fintech customer base booms as new investment inches closer
The group is in the ‘binding offer phase’ and expects an outcome in the first quarter of 2023
MTN is inching closer to closing a deal that will cause outside investment to be injected into its fast-growing financial services unit, a move that the group hopes will help to expand the business and realise an estimated R90bn valuation.
As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business including financial services on the continent where few have a conventional bank account. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.