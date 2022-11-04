×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s fintech customer base booms as new investment inches closer

The group is in the ‘binding offer phase’ and expects an outcome in the first quarter of 2023

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 09:29 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
UPDATED 06 November 2022 - 17:56

MTN is inching closer to closing a deal that will cause outside investment to be injected into its fast-growing financial services unit, a move that the group hopes will help to expand the business and realise an estimated R90bn valuation.  

As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business including financial services on the continent where few have a conventional bank account. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.