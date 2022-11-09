The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Blow to Proteas as Petersen ruled out of Australia tour
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The worst fears for Proteas stand-in coach Malibongwe Maketa have been confirmed. Middle-order batter Keegan Petersen has been ruled out of next month’s three-Test tour to Australia with a hamstring injury.
Dolphins coach Imraan Khan confirmed on Wednesday that the right-handed batter will be out for the rest of the year.
“It is a grade two to three hamstring tear, which means he is out until the new year, at the very least,” Khan said.
“He was in good form, he played some very good T20 cricket and he was seeing the ball well. But this is sport and anything can happen at any moment — it is unfortunate for him and we will miss him.”
Khan said they will miss Petersen for the few matches he was available for them during the Cricket SA 4-Day Franchise Series before linking up with the national team.
Petersen was stretchered off the field after falling awkwardly while fielding for the Dolphins in their loss to the Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge final at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
