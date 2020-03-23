MTN’s share price is undervalued, says CFO Ralph Mupita

Listed telecom operator MTN says its current share price is undervalued, having lost more than 50% of its value on the JSE so far in 2020 as a result of the effects of Covid-19 and exposure to oil-producing countries such as Nigeria.

Shares in Africa’s largest mobile network operator, which started the year at R83.65, are down to R35.66 as of Friday, a 57% drop.

MTN’s group CFO, Ralph Mupita, said in an interview that he believes the share price is fundamentally undervalued and that a “cocktail of issues has resulted in investors not focusing on value but rather trading momentum”.

The last few weeks have seen a huge sell-off of global equities, with emerging markets being affected the most.

Mupita said MTN was caught up in the general negative sentiment around the effects of Covid-19 on global markets and the drop in the oil price, which affects countries such as Nigeria, its largest market accounting for a third of group revenues. Oil-linked and oil-dependent shares are most affected, he said.

Shares in competing firms with exposure to oil producing countries such as Amsterdam-based telco, Veon, which has operations in Russia, are down 47% since January. UK-based Airtel Africa, which competes with MTN in Nigeria, has seen its stock fall 51% in 2020.

In addition, Mupita said the risks associated with the unresolved trade tension between the US and China still loomed large.

MTN’s finance chief is confident that their business is in good shape, having “a strong balance sheet, sufficient liquidity and remains strongly cash generative”.

MTN ended the financial year to December 2019 with R8.5bn in cash and recently received R8.9bn from the sale of its stakes in ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana. Additionally, the group has access to R23bn in credit facilities, giving it “liquidity headroom of about R40bn”, Mupita explained.

He said from MTN's engagement with its shareholders, long-term investors investors agreed that the share price was undervalued.

Global investment bank UBS recently revised its price target for the cellphone operator downwards from R106 in November to R97 last week, an indication that it values the company much higher than the current levels on the market.

From their analysis, Mupita said the drop in MTN shares could be attributed to algorithmic trading where machines and computer systems used by traders are set to sell stocks in line with a general market trend or when the odds of future market losses increase.

Hedge funds or other related investment funds are another factor, Mupita said, as these may have instructions to reduce holdings of companies that are exposed to oil-producing countries simply to reduce risk, for example.

The other issue highlighted by the CFO is margin calls, where investors borrow money from brokers to make investments. If an investor's equity falls below a certain percentage requirement, the broker may demand their money back.

Those investors who cannot cover these amounts are forced to sell their shares, forcing the price even lower. This, in turn, triggers another margin call, leading to more selling and prices hitting new lows, affecting more investors. A repeat of this cycle can cause a downward spiral.

Mupita said the business was resilient and continued to monitor Covid-19 developments, and remained focused on its capital allocation priorities, including reducing the group's debt.

One the major risks that the company is monitoring at the moment is currency risk. Operating in 21, primarily emerging, markets, Mupita said devaluations in foreign exchange, particularly the naira and rand were a big risk as part of MTN's debt and imported materials for its network are denominated in US Dollars.

In morning trade on Monday, MTN's share price was down 4.91% to R33.91, bringing its 2020 loss to 58.92%.

